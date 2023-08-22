Crews respond to deadly pedestrian crash on I-24 in Trigg County, Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound Interstate 24 is back open to all traffic near the Cadiz exit in Trigg County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, one lane was closed to traffic Tuesday morning, August 22 to allow emergency crews to respond to the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Circumstances of the crash are not available at this time.

