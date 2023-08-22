Carbondale Chamber of Commerce unveils project to showcase school spirit and community pride

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce announced the completion of “Paw Prints Around Town,” a project that aims to showcase the bond between the university and community.

According to a release from Chamber Director William Lo, in collaboration with local businesses, homeowners and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, the chamber has painted paw prints around the city for 16 years.

And now, the project is finally complete.

“We are excited to introduce this unique initiative that not only showcases our university pride but also fosters a sense of togetherness among all members of our community,” Lo said. “The paw prints are a fun way to celebrate SIU and their contributions, while also inviting everyone to share in the excitement of being part of Carbondale.”

These paw prints create a trail along the city’s sidewalks and streets, serving as a visual representation of the strong bond between the university and the community. (Carbondale Chamber of Commerce)

These paw prints create a trail along the city’s sidewalks and streets, serving as a visual representation of the strong bond between the university and the community. The chamber says it is a reminder that the university is an integral part of the region and its success and growth are linked to the prosperity of Carbondale as a whole.

All the local businesses that sponsor and/or volunteer for this project, also support the university and the community. The entire proceeds of these paw prints fund the Carbondale Chamber Foundation’s Saluki Stay Scholarship, a program that rewards continuing SIU students with a scholarship and monies to spend in the community.

The chamber adds that these paw prints are a symbol that unites everyone in Carbondale in celebrating this shared identity. They invite the public to explore the newly painted paw prints, by driving along this trail that winds its way through the heart of the town.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.