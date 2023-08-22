Cape Girardeau schools back in session

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In spite of the heat, Cape Girardeau Public School students are back in the classroom for the new school year.

We talked to new Superintendent Dr. Howard Benyon on Tuesday morning, August 22 about the new year.

“Just super excited,” he said. “I think this year is going to be a great year. We’ve been working really hard getting the schools ready. Our custodians have gotten our buildings in tip-top shape. Our kids, it’s like a different type of energy that’s happening in our building. The teachers have that energy, as well. I think our school year started off great.”

Other school districts returning to class on Tuesday include Chaffee R-2 and Malden R-1. Scott City students head back to class on Wednesday.

