Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

3 inmates seriously hurt after being attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three Kentucky inmates are seriously hurt after they were attacked by a dog.

According to the Liberty Police Department, it happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they let out a pit bull that hadn’t shown aggression before.

Police say the dog “turned aggressive” and went after all four inmates. Three of them were bitten multiple times and were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth inmate was able to get away without being bitten.

We’re told that when officers arrived, the dog was aggressive toward them, so they put the dog down immediately.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
League investigating after video appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day through Wednesday early evening due to the high heat...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through Wed. evening due to high heat index values
Two adults and a child were seriously injured when they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy...
2 adults, child injured in crash involving vehicle, horse-drawn buggy
Phillip Cooper, 62, was tried and sentenced by a jury in Butler County, Mo. for shooting and...
Campbell, Mo. man found guilty of manslaughter, other charges in missing man’s death
Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.
2 in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff man’s death

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Medical crews tending to a guard outside the Justice Center Tuesday.
First Alert 4 captures guard being taken out of Justice Center after hostage situation
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on Monday, August 21.
Home, vehicle hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
Eastbound Interstate 24 is back open to all traffic near the Cadiz exit in Trigg County after...
Crews respond to deadly pedestrian crash on I-24 in Trigg County, Ky.
Riverfront Fall Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau in Oct.
Riverfront Fall Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau in Oct.