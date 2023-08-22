Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

1 injured, suspect in custody after Dexter shooting

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dexter.

Police say the name of the suspect is being withheld, pending the filing of formal charges.

According to Dexter police, they were contacted Tuesday, August 22 around 12:15 p.m. by a deputy with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office regarding a shooting investigation.

At around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Erik Schmidt, of Dexter, arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. He was in stable condition and transferred to a Memphis, Tenn. hospital.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, learned the shooting happened at a home on North First Street in the city limits of Dexter.

The Stoddard County Major Case Squad was activated and an investigation is ongoing.

