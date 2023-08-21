Truck fire blocking I-24 eastbound in Trigg County

Heartland Votes
A truck fire is currently blocking Interstate 24 eastbound at 61mm in Trigg County, Kentucky.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck fire is currently blocking Interstate 24 eastbound at 61mm in Trigg County, Kentucky.

Trigg Count 911 Dispatch reports the eastbound lanes of I-24 are blocked by a truck fire at the 61 mile marker in Trigg Co. It’s estimated to last until 9:15 p.m.

Motorists going eastbound are advised to detour via the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 interchange to follow the marked emergency I-24 detour along KY 139 South to U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at the Cadiz Exit 65 interchange.

To avoid the traffic backup on the main detour, motorists should consider a detour via I-24 Exit 25 near Calvert City to I-69 South to U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 to follow U.S. 68 East through Aurora and Land between the Lakes to return to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 65.

