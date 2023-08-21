Teen killed in Trigg County, Ky. crash

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured a 17-year-old girl in Trigg County.

Crews were called at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 to the single-vehicle crash on Glenwood Mill Road at the Little River Bridge.

According to KSP, the 17-year-old was driving southbound when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, went down an embankment and landed in the Little River.

KSP said the 16-year-old passenger was killed in the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

KSP said the driver was wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was not.

At the request of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, KSP is investigating the cause of the crash.

