SEMO Soccer wins home opener 4-1 over Grambling State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Playing the first official game on the new turf field at Houck Stadium on Saturday, the SEMO soccer team got their first win of the season.

The start time of the game was moved up to 10 a.m. due to a heat advisory. No SEMO player was on the field for the entire 90 minutes, and scoring for the Redhawks came from multiple sources.

Kayla Koerner scored the lone goal of the first half to give SEMO a 1-0 advantage.

Kiana Khedoo, Emily Baker (penalty kick) and Megan Heisserer added three more for the Redhawks in the second half, powering SEMO to a 4-1 victory.

The Redhawks return to Houck Stadium on Thursday night to host Evansville.

