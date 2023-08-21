Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Riverfront Fall Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau in Oct.

[FILE PHOTO] People gathered on Water Street in downtown Cape Girardeau for the Riverfront Fall...
[FILE PHOTO] People gathered on Water Street in downtown Cape Girardeau for the Riverfront Fall Festival.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Riverfront Fall Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, October 21.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Kellerman Foundation parking lot, Water Street, Themis Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall.

Vendors will include crafts, food, artists and more.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder will pardon the pumpkin, Squashua, during the opening ceremony.

The music lineup will include The Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, The Faultline Band, The Water Street Band and The Ivas John Band.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after 2 motorcyclists killed in head-on crash on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Tropics celebrate their World Series Championship at Capaha Field.
Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Levi Flute is accused of being in possession of a stolen motorcycle and a combination of...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs, police say

Latest News

Carbondale police say Raeann Ashley, 33, suffers from a condition that puts her in danger.
Missing Carbondale woman could be in danger
An overturned semi is blocking traffic on the westbound ramp at Interstate 24 Paducah Exit 3.
Overturned semi blocking westbound I-24 ramp at Paducah exit 3
Several roads were closed throughout Bollinger County, including where Highway 51 and Highway...
Resource center available at Bollinger Co. Health Center for flood victims
Cape Girardeau police are trying to identify a man in connection with a burglary investigation.
Cape Girardeau police trying to ID man in connection with burglary investigation