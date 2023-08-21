Riverfront Fall Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau in Oct.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Riverfront Fall Festival returns to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, October 21.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Kellerman Foundation parking lot, Water Street, Themis Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall.

Vendors will include crafts, food, artists and more.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder will pardon the pumpkin, Squashua, during the opening ceremony.

The music lineup will include The Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, The Faultline Band, The Water Street Band and The Ivas John Band.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.