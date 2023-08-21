Ribbon cutting held for new Jefferson Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Families have a new place to play in Cape Girardeau.

City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 21 for the new Jefferson Park.

The park is next to the Jefferson Pool and Community Center, which opened earlier in 2023.

Kaed Horrell is the parks division manager in Cape Girardeau. He said he’s hoping the new park encourages more kids to get outside.

“So many kids nowadays are inside on their video games and stuff like that,” he said. “So, this is something, an outside opportunity, that the school is going to be able to use and the city will as well.”

The parks is the latest piece in a partnership between Jefferson School and the city of Cape Girardeau. It will stay open when school is not in session.

