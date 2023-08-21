Heartland Votes
Resource center available at Bollinger Co. Health Center for flood victims

Several roads were closed throughout Bollinger County, including where Highway 51 and Highway 34 meet in Marble Hill.
Several roads were closed throughout Bollinger County, including where Highway 51 and Highway 34 meet in Marble Hill.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-agency resource center will be held at the Bollinger County Health Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

The health center is located on Missouri Highway 51 North. It’s available for those affected by the recent flooding.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, available services will include:

  • Insurance information
  • Legal services
  • Government assistance services
  • Health and wellness services
  • Emergency financial assistance
  • Gift cards

If you were affected by the recent flooding, you are encouraged to attend the MARC. You will need to provide proof of address and a picture ID.

Organizers say meals will be available for those attending the MARC.

