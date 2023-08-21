Resource center available at Bollinger Co. Health Center for flood victims

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-agency resource center will be held at the Bollinger County Health Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

The health center is located on Missouri Highway 51 North. It’s available for those affected by the recent flooding.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, available services will include:

Insurance information

Legal services

Government assistance services

Health and wellness services

Emergency financial assistance

Gift cards

If you were affected by the recent flooding, you are encouraged to attend the MARC. You will need to provide proof of address and a picture ID.

Organizers say meals will be available for those attending the MARC.

