Overturned semi blocking westbound I-24 ramp at Paducah exit 3

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An overturned semi is blocking traffic on the westbound ramp at Interstate 24 Paducah Exit 3.

It happened Monday afternoon, August 21.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the semi was a car-carrier with several vehicles onboard.

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. KYTC said some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

