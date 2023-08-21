OVC schedules announced for 2023-24 Men’s, Women’s Basketball seasons
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference schedule has been announced for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
This year marks the first in the league for Western Illinois, which became an official member on July 1. WIU joins Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Little Rock, Morehead State, SEMO, SIUE, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin in the 11-team league.
The season begins on Thursday, December 28 and concludes on Saturday, March 2. The 2024 OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 6 through March 9 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the seventh year in a row the event will be held at the venue.
Below are the OVC 2023-24 schedules for our Heartland teams. Dates are subject to change:
Thursday, December 28
Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Tennessee State
Saturday, December 30
Morehead State at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech
Thursday, January 4
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
Southeast Missouri at Western Illinois
Thursday, January 11
Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri
Western Illinois at UT Martin
Saturday, January 13
Little Rock at UT Martin
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech
Thursday, January 18
UT Martin at Morehead State
Saturday, January 20
SIUE at Southeast Missouri
Thursday, January 25
Southeast Missouri at UT Martin
Saturday, January 27
Lindenwood at UT Martin
Southeast Missouri at Little Rock
Tuesday, January 30
Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood
Thursday, February 1
UT Martin at Eastern Illinois
Saturday, February 3
Western Illinois at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at SIUE
Tuesday, February 6
UT Martin at Little Rock
Thursday, February 8
Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri
Saturday, February 10
Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Western Illinois
Thursday, February 15
Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois
Southern Indiana at UT Martin
Saturday, February 17
Morehead State at UT Martin
Southeast Missouri at SIUE
Thursday, February 22
UT Martin at Lindenwood
Little Rock at Southeast Missouri
Saturday, February 24
UT Martin at Southeast Missouri
Thursday, February 29
Southeast Missouri at Morehead State
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin
Saturday, March 2
Southeast Missouri at Southern Indiana
Tennessee State at UT Martin
