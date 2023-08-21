OVC schedules announced for 2023-24 Men’s, Women’s Basketball seasons

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference schedule has been announced for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

This year marks the first in the league for Western Illinois, which became an official member on July 1. WIU joins Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Little Rock, Morehead State, SEMO, SIUE, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin in the 11-team league.

The season begins on Thursday, December 28 and concludes on Saturday, March 2. The 2024 OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 6 through March 9 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the seventh year in a row the event will be held at the venue.

Below are the OVC 2023-24 schedules for our Heartland teams. Dates are subject to change:

Thursday, December 28

Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Tennessee State

Saturday, December 30

Morehead State at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech

Thursday, January 4

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

Southeast Missouri at Western Illinois

Thursday, January 11

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri

Western Illinois at UT Martin

Saturday, January 13

Little Rock at UT Martin

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech

Thursday, January 18

UT Martin at Morehead State

Saturday, January 20

SIUE at Southeast Missouri

Thursday, January 25

Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

Saturday, January 27

Lindenwood at UT Martin

Southeast Missouri at Little Rock

Tuesday, January 30

Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood

Thursday, February 1

UT Martin at Eastern Illinois

Saturday, February 3

Western Illinois at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at SIUE

Tuesday, February 6

UT Martin at Little Rock

Thursday, February 8

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, February 10

Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Western Illinois

Thursday, February 15

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois

Southern Indiana at UT Martin

Saturday, February 17

Morehead State at UT Martin

Southeast Missouri at SIUE

Thursday, February 22

UT Martin at Lindenwood

Little Rock at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, February 24

UT Martin at Southeast Missouri

Thursday, February 29

Southeast Missouri at Morehead State

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin

Saturday, March 2

Southeast Missouri at Southern Indiana

Tennessee State at UT Martin

