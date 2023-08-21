No horsing around: Horse on the loose finds Sgt. sent to find them

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s a horse tale where the picture says it better than any words.

A Graves County Sheriff’s sergeant was called out Sunday morning, August 20 about a horse on the loose.

From a Facebook post, it doesn’t sound like it took to long to find the subject in question.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the wayward horse found Sgt. Edwards, and there’s a picture to prove it,

A photo posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows the head of the horse inside the Sgt. Edwards’ patrol vehicle.

In their post, the sheriff’s office said, “You never know who will walk up to your cruiser and want to talk.”

The horse almost appears to be asking, “Are you looking for me?” or just saying “Hello, there.”

Others in the comments of the post suggest the horse wanted some snacks, needed some air conditioning or wanted to turn themselves in.

One jokingly said the horse was asking Sgt. Edwards “License and immunizations please?”

Either way, the photo has many talking and getting a chuckle on social media.

Check out the post below.

By the way, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of the horse was found.

