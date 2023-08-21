Heartland Votes
Missing Carbondale woman could be in danger

Carbondale police say Raeann Ashley, 33, suffers from a condition that puts her in danger.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to Carbondale police, Raeann E. Ashley, 33, of Carbondale, was last seen on August 11 around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of East College Street.

They say a friend reported her missing on Aug. 18.

She is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 130 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

Police say she may be in the Louisville, Ky. area.

They say Raeann suffers from a condition that puts her in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200.

