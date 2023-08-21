Marshall Co. schools awarded $450K grant

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County School District was one of 28 districts in the state to receive the Stronger Connections Grant from the Kentucky Department of Education.

According to a release from the board of education, the district was awarded $450,000 to be used for a variety of programs and positions focused on student social and emotional wellness.

They say the grant will pay for 50 percent of one full-time mental health counselor for three years and participation in the Live Big Community program to help girls in grades 5-12 learn to be more confident in themselves and become leaders. The money will also be used to buy the K12 Insight platform for three years.

According to the board, K12 Insight is a communication tool to give families a stronger connection with school administrators and counselors.

The program stems from President Joe Biden signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June 2022. It provides $1 billion in funding to state educational agencies to be distributed under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.

Jackie Reid, supervisor of instruction for the Marshall County School District, said the district is very excited to be receiving this grant, which she said will come with many benefits.

As for the Live Big Community program, Reid said “It’s important to have programs that work on the social and emotional wellness of female students. By having the necessary tools, whether it be in academics or their job, they are going to have these foundational skills to help them as they grow.”

According to the board, training on the Live Big program will begin soon to determine specific details on how it will work in Marshall County. Live Big is also looking to implement a program for male students in the near future.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.