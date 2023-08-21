League investigating after video appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many of you reached out to us about a video that appeared on Facebook over the weekend.

The video shows an incident that happened at Capaha Park after the Babe Ruth World Series.

It appears to show players from the team that came in second place tossing their trophies into Capaha Pond. The team is from Mobile, Alabama.

On Monday, August 21, we reached out to the league for comment.

Rob Conner, vice president of operations at Babe Ruth League, Inc., told us they are aware of the video and are investigating.

He went on to say the league will take appropriate action once their findings are completed.

