Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

League investigating after video appears to show team throwing trophies into Capaha Pond

The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second...
The video posted on social media appears to show players from the team that came in second place tossing their trophies into Capaha Pond.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many of you reached out to us about a video that appeared on Facebook over the weekend.

The video shows an incident that happened at Capaha Park after the Babe Ruth World Series.

It appears to show players from the team that came in second place tossing their trophies into Capaha Pond. The team is from Mobile, Alabama.

On Monday, August 21, we reached out to the league for comment.

Rob Conner, vice president of operations at Babe Ruth League, Inc., told us they are aware of the video and are investigating.

He went on to say the league will take appropriate action once their findings are completed.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after 2 motorcyclists killed in head-on crash on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Tropics celebrate their World Series Championship at Capaha Field.
Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Levi Flute is accused of being in possession of a stolen motorcycle and a combination of...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs, police say

Latest News

Classes started at the Jackson School District on Monday morning, August 21.
Classes in session at Jackson School Dist.
Du Quoin State Fair leaders are preparing for the hot weather during opening weekend of the fair.
Du Quoin State Fair leaders prep for high temps during opening weekend of fair
Two adults and a child were seriously injured when they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy...
2 adults, child injured in crash involving vehicle, horse-drawn buggy
Dangerous temperatures could create problems as kids across the Heartland head back to school.
Heartland students return to school as dangerous heat sets in
Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.
2 in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff man’s death