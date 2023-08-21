I-24 eastbound in Trigg County cleared after truck fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck fire that was blocking Interstate 24 eastbound at 61mm in Trigg County, Kentucky has been cleared.

Trigg Count 911 Dispatch reports the eastbound lanes of I-24 have reopened at the site of a truck fire at the 61 mile marker in Trigg Co. It’s estimated to last until 9:15 p.m.

The site is cleared. All lanes are back open.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.