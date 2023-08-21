Heartland Votes
Heartland students return to school as dangerous heat sets in

Dangerous temperatures could create problems as kids across the Heartland head back to school.
By Madison Steward
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dangerous temperatures could create problems as kids across the Heartland head back to school.

That’s why Kelly Elementary Principal Kari Bickings has a plan to protect her students when they start the new school year on Wednesday.

“Safety is top priority in every way,” said Bickings.

“It is going to be really hot outside, so we will make sure the kids stay inside,” she added. “We are not going to send them out in the heat.”

In addition to inside recess, Bickings said they’ll encourage kids to stay hydrated.

“Our students are allowed to bring water bottles with them every day to class.”

That effort will extend to Kelly’s student athletes.

Melanie Heuring serves as Kelly’s athletics director and girls softball coach.

“So we are going to early morning practices to help out, making sure that they have plenty of water breaks and stay hydrated, not only during the practice but also stress to the girls, make sure you are drinking all day long, staying hydrated and eating right,” said Heuring.

Students in Jackson returned to class under an excessive heat warning that stretches across much of their first week.

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through Wed. evening due to high heat index values

Leaders here are also focused on the safety of student athletes.

“We will definitely have to make some adjustments, whether that’s moving everyone inside or going later in the evening or having shortened practices with lots of water breaks,” said Jackson Athletic Director John Martin.

“You have to worry about heat illness when you are out in this kind of thing,” he added.

TKelly athletic director agreed

“You have to make sure that they are well taken care of and we don’t want to push them too hard especially this week,” said Heuring.

