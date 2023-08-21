Greenway Equipment announces winners, total donations of annual fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank

Heartland Votes
Greenway Equipment announced the winners and final donation total from its annual fundraiser for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank backpack program.(Unsplash)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Greenway Equipment announced the winners and final donation total from its annual fundraiser for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank backpack program.

Participants wanting a chance to win one of two John Deere Gator utility vehicles previously owned by country singer Jason Aldean were asked to donate $10 per registration.

Funds from the contest are collected to combat food insecurity for children in Arkansas and Missouri.

The contest kicked off on Monday, June 19 and ran through Friday, August 11.

On Friday, Aug. 18, Greenway announced the lucky winners in a video.

The winners are John Gay Jr., from Jonesboro, Ark., who won the Honor Edition Gator and Jeremy Conner, from Dexter, Mo., who won the 825M S4 Gator.

Participants in the contest raised a total of $134,265.71.

This was the 5th year for the fundraiser.

