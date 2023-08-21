Heartland Votes
First Alert: Excessive heat continues through the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday morning, Heartland, it’s going to be a hot one today, and continue through the week. We have excessive heat warnings in effect for a majority of the Heartland, and those not in one are in a heat advisory. This means we can see extremely high heat index values today, that range from105 degrees to 115. Basically, it will be very hot and very humid. This trend is going to continue throughout the work week. As these conditions can become dangerous quickly, make sure to stay out of the heat as much as you can and drink plenty of water. Today the temperatures will get up to the 90s, but the heat index values will be from the lower 100s and up to 118. We will finally see a break in the heat by the weekend.

