First Alert: Dangerous heat wave begins; excessive heat warnings in effect for several days

An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of the Heartland through Thursday. Heat...
An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of the Heartland through Thursday. Heat indices will range from 105 to 120 degrees each afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KFVS) - An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of the Heartland through Thursday.

Afternoon air temperatures will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, but it will feel much hotter.

Heat indices will range from 105 to 120 degrees each afternoon.

The combination of extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the chances for heat related illnesses, especially for anyone working or involved in outdoor activities. Caution is urged.

According to the National Weather Service, this will likely be the worst heat wave we have experienced this summer.

The extreme heat could continue into Friday for parts of the region.

There are no rain chances this week.

We will not likely see a break or a cool down until Sunday.

Excessive heat warning through Thursday