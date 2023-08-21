Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro

A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in many areas around the metro.(BC Photography)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County is causing a smoke plume that can be seen around the metro.

Madison County EMA told First Alert 4 that Highway 111 is closed as firefighters battle the flames. The Madison County EMA is working to keep firefighters on the scene cool as the St. Louis region has been put under heat advisories.

Herb Simmons with the St. Clair County EMA was also on the scene at the fire at 111 Savage and told First Alert 4 that tankers are shuttling water back and forth to try to combat the fire.

Simmons said there are no evacuations in place because there are no residences in the area near the fire.

Fire investigators do not know how the fire started at this time, according to Simmons. An air conditioning unit has been brought in for firefighters battling the flames to take breaks.

Caption

The fire broke out sometime after 6 p.m., and First Alert 4 crews on the scene have seen road closures around the area.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after killing two motorcyclists in head-on collision on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Tropics celebrate their World Series Championship at Capaha Field.
Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Levi Flute was discovered to be in possession of a combination of cocaine and meth, as well as...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs

Latest News

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
A Doniphan man is dead and two people from poplar bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
Deadly wreck in Ripley County
A truck fire that was blocking Interstate 24 eastbound at 61mm in Trigg County, Kentucky has...
I-24 eastbound in Trigg County cleared after truck fire
A western Kentucky man was arrested late Saturday night for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy who...
Murray, Ky. man arrested for assault, terroristic threatening