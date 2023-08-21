Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are a non-tech-savvy Taco Bell lover, you may soon have to step up your technology game.

The fast-food chain’s parent company, Yum Brands, has hatched a plan for 100% digital transactions.

Yum Brands’ other holdings include Pizza Hut and KFC.

Chris Turner, the company’s chief financial officer, detailed the plan on an earnings call earlier this month.

Turner said he wants one part of all customer transactions to have a digital component.

Among other things, that could mean people putting in more orders through a restaurant’s website or mobile app, or at a restaurant kiosk.

It could also mean using artificial intelligence for drive-through orders, which the company is testing.

Yum Brands did not give a timeline for achieving its 100% digital or “cashless” goal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after 2 motorcyclists killed in head-on crash on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Tropics celebrate their World Series Championship at Capaha Field.
Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Levi Flute is accused of being in possession of a stolen motorcycle and a combination of...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers
FILE - A report on women serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations found a challenging...
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
FILE - The Georgia law, Senate Bill 140, allows doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking...
Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news