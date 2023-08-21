Du Quoin State Fair leaders prep for high temps during opening weekend of fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Preparations for the Du Quoin State Fair heat up this week with the big event kicking off in just four days.

On Monday, August 21, we talked with fair leaders on how they are planning for extreme heat conditions in the beginning of the fair.

Leaders say they have plenty of water and there will be cooling centers for anyone who needs a break from the heat.

“I think we’re ahead of the game as far as our preparation goes, we’ve had a very good year, very strong year. I think the public seems to be excited,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds manager.

Gross said they are making sure those braving the expected high temp this weekend will still be able to enjoy the fair.

“I think we’ve brought in a number of different things into the equation to be as prepared as we can be,” said Gross.

That includes the livestock as well as fairgoers.

“We’ve added some extra fans in different places, we’ve increased our ice orders, increased our water orders through Pepsi,” said Gross,

He said they continue to listen to the public to offer entertainment and food options fair goers want.

“If you’re looking for something fun to do, come out here, enjoy the roller coasters, enjoy the carnival, enjoy the fair food we all know that’s the number one reason people come out here and then if you’re having fun get a ticket to one of our shows and enjoy yourself and just make it a nice date night,” Gross added.

The fair officially kicks off Friday evening with the ribbon cutting that will be held at the grandstand beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by the twilight parade at 6.

