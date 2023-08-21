CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we are kicking off the work week with dangerously hot conditions. A First Alert Action Day has been issued for this afternoon and will go until Thursday evening. High temperatures in the mid 90s with dewpoints in the 80s lead to very high heat index values. The heat index, how it feels outside, could reach values up to 120 degrees during the afternoon hours. An excessive heat warning is also in effect until Thursday evening. Take serious precaution if you have to be outdoors within the next few days. Sunshine is expected throughout the entire week, evening lows will drop to the mid 70s.

