Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Dangerously hot conditions

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we are kicking off the work week with dangerously hot conditions. A First Alert Action Day has been issued for this afternoon and will go until Thursday evening. High temperatures in the mid 90s with dewpoints in the 80s lead to very high heat index values. The heat index, how it feels outside, could reach values up to 120 degrees during the afternoon hours. An excessive heat warning is also in effect until Thursday evening. Take serious precaution if you have to be outdoors within the next few days. Sunshine is expected throughout the entire week, evening lows will drop to the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after 2 motorcyclists killed in head-on crash on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Tropics celebrate their World Series Championship at Capaha Field.
Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Levi Flute is accused of being in possession of a stolen motorcycle and a combination of...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs, police say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert: Excessive heat continues through the week
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/21
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/21
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 8/21
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 8/21
An excessive heat warning in effect for the heartland
Excessive Heat Warning: In effect for today through the middle of this week