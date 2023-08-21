Classes in session at Jackson School Dist.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Classes started at the Jackson School District on Monday, August 21.

We talked with Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith about the excitement in resuming class.

“We are excited that today is our first day at the 23/24 school year,” he said. “This year we are estimated to have a little over 5,800 students, preschool through 12th grade. And here at the high school campus, we are at 1,800 students. So, we’re continuing to grow and it’s just a blessing to be able to see so many of our students back today and welcoming our new students, as well. Getting to see our students all back and our staff. This is what we do and we are excited to have them.”

Jackson isn’t the only school back in session on Monday, students at Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale also returned to campus.

