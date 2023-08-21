Cape Girardeau police trying to ID man in connection with burglary investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify a man in connection with a burglary investigation.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department shared a surveillance image of the man on its Facebook page Monday, August 21.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the police department at 573-335-6621, anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

