Cape Girardeau police trying to ID man in connection with burglary investigation

Cape Girardeau police are trying to identify a man in connection with a burglary investigation.
Cape Girardeau police are trying to identify a man in connection with a burglary investigation.(Cape Girardeau Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are trying to identify a man in connection with a burglary investigation.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department shared a surveillance image of the man on its Facebook page Monday, August 21.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the police department at 573-335-6621, anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

