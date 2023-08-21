Campbell, Mo. man found guilty of manslaughter, other charges in missing man’s death

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Campbell, Missouri has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in the shooting death of another man in October 2021.

The Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain announced on Monday, August 21 that 62-year-old Phillip Cooper was tried and sentenced by a jury in Butler County, Mo. last week for shooting and killing Jerry Ott.

Ott, of Bernie, Mo., was reported missing just after midnight on October 24, 2021. The Dunklin Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a missing person search, along with help from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation as well as the Malden, Campbell and Holcomb Fire Departments.

On Oct. 27, 2021, Cooper confessed that he shot and killed Ott, burned his body then collected and threw the ashes off nearby bridges.

Investigators were unable to find any remains of Ott, but they found evidence on Cooper’s property where topsoil had been removed and covered with leaves and branches. Cooper told authorities that after burning Ott’s body and removing the evidence, he used ashes from his home furnace to set up a decoy burn pit nearby.

According to the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, the Butler County jury deliberated for more than three hours and ultimately sided with Jain despite Cooper’s claim that Ott had pulled a firearm before he was shot.

Cooper, who was originally charged with murder, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse. The jury recommended the maximum possible sentence on three of the four counts, sentencing Cooper to 15 years in the Dept. of Corrections on voluntary manslaughter, 3 years on armed criminal action and 4 years on both tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

A formal sentencing hearing was set for September 26, following a sentencing assessment report by the division of probation and parole.

Jonathan Campbell, who was also charged in connection with this case, is scheduled for a case review on Wednesday, August 23, according to online court records.

