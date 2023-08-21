Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery

FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak of listeria traced back to milkshakes served at one of the restaurants.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) -Three people are dead after a listeria outbreak at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

The state health department said another six people required hospitalization after drinking milkshakes from the restaurant.

Investigators said they used genetic fingerprinting to link the bacteria that made people sick to the shake machine.

They said it wasn’t properly cleaned.

Officials said listeria usually doesn’t make people seriously ill, but it can be dangerous for certain at-risk groups.

The health department says no other Frugals are affected, but the chain is shutting down and testing all milkshake machines just to be sure.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after 2 motorcyclists killed in head-on crash on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Tropics celebrate their World Series Championship at Capaha Field.
Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Levi Flute is accused of being in possession of a stolen motorcycle and a combination of...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs, police say

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Greenway Equipment announced the winners and final donation total from its annual fundraiser...
Greenway Equipment announces winners, total donations of annual fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank
FILE - The Georgia law, Senate Bill 140, allows doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking...
Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured a...
Teen killed in Trigg County, Ky. crash