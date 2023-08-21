Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2 in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff man’s death

Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.
Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.(KTTC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.

Laura L. Adkinson, 36, of Poplar Bluff, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Carl W. Markham, 42, of Poplar Bluff, was arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, an unresponsive man was dropped off at Poplar Bluff Fire Station #3, located on Highway 53, on Sunday night, August 20. The two men then left the station without giving their names.

Dobbs said the victim was later identified as 40-year-old Travis D. Hicks, of Poplar Bluff. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Butler County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Sheriff Dobbs said more charges may be possible.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after 2 motorcyclists killed in head-on crash on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Tropics celebrate their World Series Championship at Capaha Field.
Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Levi Flute is accused of being in possession of a stolen motorcycle and a combination of...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs, police say

Latest News

Classes started at the Jackson School District on Monday morning, August 21.
Classes in session at Jackson School Dist.
Du Quoin State Fair leaders are preparing for the hot weather during opening weekend of the fair.
Du Quoin State Fair leaders prep for high temps during opening weekend of fair
Two adults and a child were seriously injured when they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy...
2 adults, child injured in crash involving vehicle, horse-drawn buggy
Dangerous temperatures could create problems as kids across the Heartland head back to school.
Heartland students return to school as dangerous heat sets in