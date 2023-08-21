Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2 adults, child injured in crash involving vehicle, horse-drawn buggy

Two adults and a child were seriously injured when they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy...
Two adults and a child were seriously injured when they were thrown from a horse-drawn buggy after a crash involving a vehicle on Monday morning, August 21 in Vienna, Ill.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Two adults and a child were injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy.

According to Illinois State Police, they responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. on Monday, August 21.

It happened on Route 45 near Old Bloomfield Road in Vienna.

They said for unknown reasons, the vehicle rear-ended the buggy, causing all three occupants to be thrown out. Two adults from the buggy were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. A child from the buggy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle refused medical attention at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash...
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after 2 motorcyclists killed in head-on crash on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Tropics celebrate their World Series Championship at Capaha Field.
Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Levi Flute is accused of being in possession of a stolen motorcycle and a combination of...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs, police say

Latest News

Classes started at the Jackson School District on Monday morning, August 21.
Classes in session at Jackson School Dist.
Du Quoin State Fair leaders are preparing for the hot weather during opening weekend of the fair.
Du Quoin State Fair leaders prep for high temps during opening weekend of fair
Dangerous temperatures could create problems as kids across the Heartland head back to school.
Heartland students return to school as dangerous heat sets in
Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.
2 in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff man’s death