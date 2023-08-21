2 adults, child injured in crash involving vehicle, horse-drawn buggy

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Two adults and a child were injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy.

According to Illinois State Police, they responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. on Monday, August 21.

It happened on Route 45 near Old Bloomfield Road in Vienna.

They said for unknown reasons, the vehicle rear-ended the buggy, causing all three occupants to be thrown out. Two adults from the buggy were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. A child from the buggy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle refused medical attention at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.