1st grade teacher accused of soliciting photos from 13 year old over Snapchat

NEW BADEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A man who taught first grade is facing a federal charge accusing him of soliciting child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan C. Villmer, Jr., 25, of New Baden, was charged via a criminal complaint and is scheduled for an arraignment on Wednesday, August 23.

According to a new release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Villmer taught first grade at New Baden Elementary School and coached girls’ sports teams for Wesclin Community Unit School District 3.

They say the case began by an otherwise unrelated investigation by the Carmi Police Department regarding the distribution of child sexual abuse material. This led to an account soliciting the material on Snapchat that law enforcement connected to Villmer.

According to court documents, after getting a search warrant for Villmer’s Snapchat account, police found “explicit conversations” with a 13-year-old minor. He’s accused of asking the minor for the “sexiest images,” discussing having sex and more.

Investigators say sexually explicit conversations and requests for images with other purported minors were also found on Villmer’s Snapchat account.

Based on the IP address records associated with the Snapchat account, law enforcement connected it to Villmer. On August 18, they executed a search warrant at Villmer’s New Baden home and seized two cell phones and other electronic devices.

Villmer was arrested at the scene. His first court appearance is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations is conducting the investigation with help from the New Baden and Carmi Police Departments and the Jefferson County and Clinton County Sheriffs’ Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ali Burns is prosecuting the case.

Anyone with information related to this case may contact Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer Bobby Wallace at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 618-244-8004.

