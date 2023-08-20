Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship

Tropics defeat Alabama 3-2 in title game
Southeast Tropics win 2023 Babe Ruth World Series Championship
By Jess Todd
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a rematch of the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Championship game, the Southeast Tropics flipped the script on the Alabama Rawdogs.

A year ago the Rawdogs defeated the Tropics 6-0 to claim the title.

Fast forward to Saturday night and Southeast took down Alabama 3-2 to become champions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after killing two motorcyclists in head-on collision on U.S. 62
Two Cape Girardeau men, who federal prosecutors say are gang leaders, and three other men have...
Suspected gang leaders, 2 from Cape Girardeau, sentenced on conspiracy, murder charges
Gene. D. Steely III, 23 of Almo, was arrested on pot growing and other drug charges.
Man accused of growing pot in backyard arrested after police make welfare check
A man died Thursday when his SUV rear-ended a trash truck.
Man killed after SUV collides with trash truck
Heather Helle from Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman from Greenville R-II are two of...
Two Heartland teachers semi-finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year

Latest News

Southeast Tropics win 2023 Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Southeast Tropics win 2023 Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 8/19/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 8/19/23
The Redhawks football team plays on the new surface for the first time during a practice...
SEMO Athletics allows first use of new turf field at Houck Stadium Saturday
First SEMO Football practice on new turf at Houck Stadium
First SEMO Football practice on new turf at Houck Stadium