Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship
Tropics defeat Alabama 3-2 in title game
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a rematch of the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Championship game, the Southeast Tropics flipped the script on the Alabama Rawdogs.
A year ago the Rawdogs defeated the Tropics 6-0 to claim the title.
Fast forward to Saturday night and Southeast took down Alabama 3-2 to become champions.
