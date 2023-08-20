Southeast Tropics win Babe Ruth World Series Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a rematch of the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Championship game, the Southeast Tropics flipped the script on the Alabama Rawdogs.

A year ago the Rawdogs defeated the Tropics 6-0 to claim the title.

Fast forward to Saturday night and Southeast took down Alabama 3-2 to become champions.

Southeast Tropics win the 2023 @BabeRuthLeague World Series Championship 3-2 over Alabama pic.twitter.com/LR19WH0AQ2 — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) August 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.