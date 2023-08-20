Perryville Truck Show raises money for Down Syndrome Association

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A truck show drove people to downtown Perryville, as well as fueled funds for the Down Syndrome Association.

James Stegall is one of the organizers of the event. Stegall is the man whose dream turned into a small-town tradition.

“Oh, it means everything‚ it’s been a dream of mine,” said Stegall. “I’ve always wanted to bring a truck show to our little community here, it means everything.“

It not only brings the community together but helps the Down Syndrome Association. Production Manager, Dean Bader said this year’s event is was a hit.

“They’ve got a lot of beautiful trucks around the square. It’s bigger this year than it has been previous,” said Bader.

“Every year we try to raise the stakes a little bit more,” said Stegall.

They are doing just that by adding a truck rodeo and more vendors, along with an auction. All aimed at growing the proceeds they make to help the Down Syndrome Association.

Tiffany Hotop is also an organizer of the Truck Show. She said last year, they were able to raise tens of thousands of dollars.

“Last year we were able to donate right at $20,000 to the Down Syndrome Association. So, all of our profits from today go straight to the Down Syndrome Association,” said Hotop.

Hotop is not only an organizer for the truck show, but also a mother to a child who has Down syndrome.

“What the Down syndrome does for myself or families like us that have children or adults with Down syndrome is not only do they provide educational seminars for teachers and family members and caregivers‚ but they also provide like events and activities for kids with Down syndrome so that our kids all feel the same,” said Hotop.

This event leaves Bader with nothing but positive feelings.

“Well put together and I think the community really embraces this,” said Bader. “Perryville is just on board with doing a lot of things for the people around here and I couldn’t be any prouder of Perryville and what they do.”

That’s something Stegall can agree with.

“It’s a relief, you know seeing it all come together and seeing everyone have fun seeing all the families seeing all the kids come out. It’s exactly what I wanted it to be,” said Stegall.

