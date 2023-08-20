Heartland Votes
One dead, two seriously injured in Ripley County crash

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man is dead and two people from Poplar Bluff are seriously injured after a crash just west of Doniphan.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred on MO 142, two miles west of Doniphan. It happened on August 20 around 8:50 a.m.

78-year-old Robert Collett of Doniphan was going westbound on MO 142 when his vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck another vehicle that was going eastbound. The vehicle struck was driven by Daniel Venable with Amanda Venable in the passenger seat.

Collett was pronounced dead at the scene by Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson at 9:30 a.m. Collett was transported to the Edwards Funeral Home in Doniphan by the Coroner.

Daniel and Amanda Venable were both seriously injured in the accident. Daniel was transported by Survival Flight to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis Tennessee. Amanda was taken by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

No one was wearing a safety device in the crash. This marks the 41st fatality for 2023, according to MSHP Troop E.

