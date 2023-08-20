Heartland Votes
Murray, Ky. man arrested for assault, terroristic threatening

A western Kentucky man was arrested late Saturday night for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy who...
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested late Saturday night for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a public dispute.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, just before midnight on August 19, deputies responded to Brooklyn Drive to assist the Murray Police Department with an unknown dispute.

When the deputies arrived, they saw several subjects outside of a residence on Brooklyn Drive. One subject, later identified as 38-year-old Joel Henderson Jr. of Murray, Ky., was extremely agitated and yelling.

Authorities attempted to deescalate the situation, but Henderson continued to create a public disturbance despite many warnings to stop.

While being arrested, Henderson threatened and assaulted a deputy. The deputy did not require medical treatment.

Henderson was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, third-degree assault (police officer) and third-degree terroristic threatening.

