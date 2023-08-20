Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Excessive heat warning in effect for the Heartland

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/20
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of the Heartland starting today, and will continue throughout the upcoming work week.

For your Sunday morning, conditions will remain clear and dry. Around noon today, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s, and with the heat index value, temps will ramp up into the 100s.

Excessive heat warning in effect for the Heartland.

Temps will cool off during the evening hours, but expect hot conditions Monday morning.

Again, conditions will be dry and clear to start your work week. Temps will ramp up into the upper 90s.

These hot temps will continue to gradually increase over the week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after killing two motorcyclists in head-on collision on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-month-old found safe; suspect still at large
Levi Flute was discovered to be in possession of a combination of cocaine and meth, as well as...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs

Latest News

An excessive heat warning in effect for the heartland
Excessive Heat Warning: In effect for today through the middle of this week
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/19
First Alert: Temps start to heat up this weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Excessive heat warning through Thursday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Excessive heat warning makes its way into the heartland tomorrow