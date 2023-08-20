First Alert: Excessive heat warning in effect for the Heartland

(KFVS) - An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of the Heartland starting today, and will continue throughout the upcoming work week.

For your Sunday morning, conditions will remain clear and dry. Around noon today, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s, and with the heat index value, temps will ramp up into the 100s.

Excessive heat warning in effect for the Heartland.

Temps will cool off during the evening hours, but expect hot conditions Monday morning.

Again, conditions will be dry and clear to start your work week. Temps will ramp up into the upper 90s.

These hot temps will continue to gradually increase over the week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.