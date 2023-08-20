Excessive Heat Warning: In effect for today through the middle of this week

Heartland Votes
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/20
By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. An excessive heat warning has gone into effect for today and will continue until Thursday of this week. Expect to see temperatures in the mid to upper 90s combined with high humidity giving us heat index values between 105-115. This will affect parts of Southeast Missouri Southern Illinois and portions of western Kentucky. These warm temperatures and hot conditions will stay very active throughout the week. Not seeing a break or a cool down until next weekend. With this week’s excessive heat warning warm temperatures can quickly become dangerous. Make sure you are taking the proper precautions drinking plenty of water and never leave people or pets in a closed vehicle.

Today we will see partly sunny conditions highs near the mid to upper 90s. Moving into this evening we will see mostly clear skies, with temps dropping down into the low to mid 70s.

