Bicyclist struck by vehicle while attempting to change lanes in Lilbourn

Bicycle spokes
The crash occurred as the bicyclist attempted to change lanes on Missouri Highway D
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the highway.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred on August 19 around 5:10 p.m. It was located on Missouri Highway D in Lilbourn.

The crash occurred as the bicyclist, identified as 22-year-old Tristan Sletten of New Madrid, attempted to change lanes. Sletten was then struck by a 2020 Dodge Journey, the driver being identified as Taunya Taylor of Lilbourn.

Sletten was taken by EMS to the St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau after he received moderate injuries.

