Two people seriously injured in Iron County after motorcycle strikes tree

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were seriously injured after their motorcycle struck a tree in Iron County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred on August 19 around 3:00 p.m. It happened on Route E, half a mile west of the Madison County line.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old James Ham of Robertsville, Mo., was going eastbound on Route E on a 2010 Harley Davidson. He was joined by a passenger, 48-year-old Jennifer Erickson of St. Louis.

The crash occurred as the motorcycle travelled off the right side of the roadway down an embankment. It then struck a tree, seriously injuring both Ham and Erickson.

Ham was transported by Life Net to Mercy Hospital and Erickson was transported by air evac to Barnes Hospital, both located in St. Louis.

The motorcycle was totaled. Erickson was wearing a safety device, however, it is currently unknown if Ham was wearing one.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.