Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Two people seriously injured in Iron County after motorcycle strikes tree

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
The crash occurred as the motorcycle travelled off the right side of the roadway down an embankment. It then struck a tree, seriously injuring both Ham and Erickson.(Marresa Burke)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were seriously injured after their motorcycle struck a tree in Iron County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred on August 19 around 3:00 p.m. It happened on Route E, half a mile west of the Madison County line.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old James Ham of Robertsville, Mo., was going eastbound on Route E on a 2010 Harley Davidson. He was joined by a passenger, 48-year-old Jennifer Erickson of St. Louis.

The crash occurred as the motorcycle travelled off the right side of the roadway down an embankment. It then struck a tree, seriously injuring both Ham and Erickson.

Ham was transported by Life Net to Mercy Hospital and Erickson was transported by air evac to Barnes Hospital, both located in St. Louis.

The motorcycle was totaled. Erickson was wearing a safety device, however, it is currently unknown if Ham was wearing one.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after killing two motorcyclists in head-on collision on U.S. 62
Two Cape Girardeau men, who federal prosecutors say are gang leaders, and three other men have...
Suspected gang leaders, 2 from Cape Girardeau, sentenced on conspiracy, murder charges
Gene. D. Steely III, 23 of Almo, was arrested on pot growing and other drug charges.
Man accused of growing pot in backyard arrested after police make welfare check
A man died Thursday when his SUV rear-ended a trash truck.
Man killed after SUV collides with trash truck
Heather Helle from Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman from Greenville R-II are two of...
Two Heartland teachers semi-finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year

Latest News

The crash occurred as the bicyclist attempted to change lanes on Missouri Highway D
Bicyclist struck by vehicle while attempting to change lanes in Lilbourn
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after killing two motorcyclists in head-on collision on U.S. 62
An 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash
11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident