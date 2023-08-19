Two killed in crash while riding motorcycle on U.S. 62

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 5:30 p.m. on August 18, 42-year-old Travis Vincent of Bernie, Mo. was driving a pickup truck westbound on U.S. 62, just 3 miles east of Wyatt, Mo.

Vincent crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle that was travelling eastbound on U.S. 62. Both the driver and the passenger riding the motorcycle were ejected during the collision.

The driver of the motorcycle, 47-year-old Timmy Strunk of Somerset, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:16 p.m. The passenger, 57-year-old Karen Strunk, also of Somerset, was taken by helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo., where she was pronounced dead at 7:03 p.m.

Vincent suffered minor injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Sikeston, Mo.

