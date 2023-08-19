Heartland Votes
Suspect arrested in child abduction

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, a child was abducted in Mammoth Spring on Saturday, Aug. 18 around 10 a.m.

A call came into Sharp County Central Dispatch regarding a male, identified as Charlie Martin, who entered a restaurant, assaulted a male, and kidnapped an infant child.

Martin and an unidentified passenger left the restaurant at a high rate of speed in a white Ford pickup.

Law enforcement searched for the vehicle and located it near Hardy and conducted a traffic stop.

Hardy police, along with a Sharp County Sheriff’s deputy, approached the vehicle and found two suspects inside, one of them in the passenger seat holding the missing infant. Martin began to drive off. Sergeant Bryce Trivitt with the sheriff’s office jumped into the window of the truck and safely removed the baby from the truck.

According to Sheriff Russell, the suspects then drove off and a pursuit occurred. When they arrived near Ozark Acres Arkansas State Police initiated a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI).

Once the truck stopped the suspects ran from the vehicle while law enforcement pursued them. The passenger ran into the nearby woods according to a news release. Martin “displayed a handgun by placing it to the side of his head”.

After a 30-minute standoff with law enforcement near Vagabond Road, Sheriff Russell negotiated with the driver to unarm himself and turn himself in.

Martin was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and is being held at the Sharp County Detention Center. According to online jail records he is charged with Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons and Felony Fleeing.

The passenger was not pursued by law enforcement as they were “not a danger to the public”, according to officials. The office confirmed the passenger was not directly involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

