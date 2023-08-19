Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SEMO Athletics allows first use of new turf field at Houck Stadium Saturday

First SEMO Football practice on new turf at Houck Stadium
By Jess Todd
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Included in the updates to Houck Stadium over the past year by Southeast Missouri State University was a new turf field.

Installation of the new surface finished over a month ago, however, due to ongoing construction of the grandstand, no teams could use it until Saturday.

The Redhawks soccer team was the first to take the new field for early morning practice followed by the football team using it for an intrasquad scrimmage.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after killing two motorcyclists in head-on collision on U.S. 62
Two Cape Girardeau men, who federal prosecutors say are gang leaders, and three other men have...
Suspected gang leaders, 2 from Cape Girardeau, sentenced on conspiracy, murder charges
Gene. D. Steely III, 23 of Almo, was arrested on pot growing and other drug charges.
Man accused of growing pot in backyard arrested after police make welfare check
A man died Thursday when his SUV rear-ended a trash truck.
Man killed after SUV collides with trash truck
Heather Helle from Scott City R-1 and Kathryn Victoria Inman from Greenville R-II are two of...
Two Heartland teachers semi-finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year

Latest News

First SEMO Football practice on new turf at Houck Stadium
First SEMO Football practice on new turf at Houck Stadium
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 8/19/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 8/19/23
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 8/19 Pt. 2
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 8/19 Pt. 2
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 8/19 Pt. 1
Heartland Sports at 6 a.m. 8/19 Pt. 1