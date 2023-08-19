SEMO Athletics allows first use of new turf field at Houck Stadium Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Included in the updates to Houck Stadium over the past year by Southeast Missouri State University was a new turf field.

Installation of the new surface finished over a month ago, however, due to ongoing construction of the grandstand, no teams could use it until Saturday.

The Redhawks soccer team was the first to take the new field for early morning practice followed by the football team using it for an intrasquad scrimmage.

