Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested after he was found with a stolen motorcycle and a combination of drugs on his person.

On August 12, around 9:08 p.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office observed a driver of a motorcycle traveling north on Otis Street from DeYoung Street in Marion. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was known through prior police contact to have a suspended drivers license.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Levi J. Flute.

An investigation discovered that the license plate on the motorcycle operated by Flute belonged to a different bike. A check of the vehicle’s identification number identified that motorcycle as stolen.

Flute was arrested, handcuffed, and searched. On his person, Deputies located a cellophane wrapper that contacted a white substance suspected to be narcotics. A field test indicated positive for both methamphetamine and cocaine, a combination known as “Croak.”

Flute was cited for the following:

Driving While License Suspended

No Valid Driver’s License

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Controlled Substance

Flute was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

