Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs

Levi Flute was discovered to be in possession of a combination of cocaine and meth, as well as a stolen motorcycle(Williamson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested after he was found with a stolen motorcycle and a combination of drugs on his person.

On August 12, around 9:08 p.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office observed a driver of a motorcycle traveling north on Otis Street from DeYoung Street in Marion. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was known through prior police contact to have a suspended drivers license.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Levi J. Flute.

An investigation discovered that the license plate on the motorcycle operated by Flute belonged to a different bike. A check of the vehicle’s identification number identified that motorcycle as stolen.

Flute was arrested, handcuffed, and searched. On his person, Deputies located a cellophane wrapper that contacted a white substance suspected to be narcotics. A field test indicated positive for both methamphetamine and cocaine, a combination known as “Croak.”

Flute was cited for the following:

  • Driving While License Suspended
  • No Valid Driver’s License
  • Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Controlled Substance

Flute was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

