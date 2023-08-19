Heartland Football Friday 8/18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s the beginning of 2023′s Heartland Football Friday. This week features five Kentucky Boy’s basketball games.
You can click here to check scores throughout the night.
Our featured games include:
- Marshall County at Bethlehem
- South Fulton, TN at Ballard Memorial
- Crittenden County at Webster County
- Graves County at Mayfield
- Caldwell County at Hopkins County
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.