First Alert: Temps start to heat up this weekend

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/19
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - This weekend is the start of a pattern of excessive heat conditions that will ramp up starting Sunday, as temperatures will continue to rise throughout the work week.

For today, you can expect clear, dry conditions throughout the day. The heat will be bearable, with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Starting tomorrow, however, winds will shift out of the south and a warm front will arrive. We will see a rapid increase in temperature, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity.

A heat watch will be in effect starting Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

Start to prepare this weekend: stay hydrated, keep your blinds closed and try to stay indoors.

