Excessive heat warning through Thursday

By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Saturday, soak up the gorgeous weather while it lasts. Tonight will be the last evening for quiet some time where we see temperatures in the mid 60s. Clear skies will take us into Sunday but this comfortable weather is headed out the door. Sunday that summer time heat returns bringing temperatures in the mid 90s with dew points in the lower 70s. The heat and humidity is gradually going to increase as we progress through the work week. There has been an excessive heat warning issued for the Heartland starting tomorrow afternoon and continues through Thursday. Heat index values could reach 105+ during prime daylight heating hours.

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 8/19/23
Excessive heat warning makes its way into the heartland tomorrow
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/19
Heating up as we head through the weekend