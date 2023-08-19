Excessive heat warning through Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Saturday, soak up the gorgeous weather while it lasts. Tonight will be the last evening for quiet some time where we see temperatures in the mid 60s. Clear skies will take us into Sunday but this comfortable weather is headed out the door. Sunday that summer time heat returns bringing temperatures in the mid 90s with dew points in the lower 70s. The heat and humidity is gradually going to increase as we progress through the work week. There has been an excessive heat warning issued for the Heartland starting tomorrow afternoon and continues through Thursday. Heat index values could reach 105+ during prime daylight heating hours.

