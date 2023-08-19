Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Excessive heat warning makes its way into the heartland tomorrow

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good morning heartland. Starting our weekend off with sunshine and nice conditions. Today will be the last relatively comfortable day. The temperature will be several degrees higher than it was, as will the humidity level. Temps will be in the middle to upper 80s. There will be even higher temperatures as Sunday approaches. Most will experience low to mid-90s temperatures, with highs in our western counties reaching the middle to upper 90s. On Sunday afternoon, the heat index will be close to 100 degrees. Due to this, there will be an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from noon tomorrow until Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cape Girardeau men, who federal prosecutors say are gang leaders, and three other men have...
Suspected gang leaders, 2 from Cape Girardeau, sentenced on conspiracy, murder charges
Gene. D. Steely III, 23 of Almo, was arrested on pot growing and other drug charges.
Man accused of growing pot in backyard arrested after police make welfare check
SpaceX satellites fly over St. Louis
SpaceX satellites fly over St. Louis
Police are searching for 41-year-old Charles A. Woodward. KSP he escaped custody from a work...
Search underway for jail escapee
data breach
More potential victims of data breach notified

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/19
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/19
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heating up as we head through the weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 8/18/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 8/18/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 8/18/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 8/18/23