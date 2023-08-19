Excessive heat warning makes its way into the heartland tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good morning heartland. Starting our weekend off with sunshine and nice conditions. Today will be the last relatively comfortable day. The temperature will be several degrees higher than it was, as will the humidity level. Temps will be in the middle to upper 80s. There will be even higher temperatures as Sunday approaches. Most will experience low to mid-90s temperatures, with highs in our western counties reaching the middle to upper 90s. On Sunday afternoon, the heat index will be close to 100 degrees. Due to this, there will be an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from noon tomorrow until Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.