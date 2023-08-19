Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County

An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned
An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred on August 19 around 12:45 p.m. The driver was on private property, one mile west of Gordonville.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2010 Artic Cat ATV, overturned. The driver, an 11-year-old male from Chaffee, was ejected from the vehicle.

The juvenile was transported by Cape County Private Ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He received serious injuries and was not wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after killing two motorcyclists in head-on collision on U.S. 62
Two Cape Girardeau men, who federal prosecutors say are gang leaders, and three other men have...
Suspected gang leaders, 2 from Cape Girardeau, sentenced on conspiracy, murder charges
Gene. D. Steely III, 23 of Almo, was arrested on pot growing and other drug charges.
Man accused of growing pot in backyard arrested after police make welfare check
A man died Thursday when his SUV rear-ended a trash truck.
Man killed after SUV collides with trash truck
Police are searching for 41-year-old Charles A. Woodward. KSP he escaped custody from a work...
Search underway for jail escapee

Latest News

Levi Flute was discovered to be in possession of a combination of cocaine and meth, as well as...
Man arrested after being found with a stolen motorcycle and drugs
Two people were killed while riding a motorcycle Friday evening in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Mo. man arrested after killing two motorcyclists in head-on collision on U.S. 62
Heartland Sports @ 9PM on 8/18/23
Heartland Sports @ 9PM on 8/18/23
It’s going to take weeks to clean out dozens of flood-damaged homes in Bollinger County, and...
Flood clean up continues in Bollinger County