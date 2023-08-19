11-year-old seriously injured in ATV accident in Cape Girardeau County

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after an ATV he was driving overturned.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred on August 19 around 12:45 p.m. The driver was on private property, one mile west of Gordonville.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2010 Artic Cat ATV, overturned. The driver, an 11-year-old male from Chaffee, was ejected from the vehicle.

The juvenile was transported by Cape County Private Ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He received serious injuries and was not wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.